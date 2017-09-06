The day Sheffield’s Clinton Woods took on the world’s greatest boxer

Have your say

If you want to be the best, you have to challenge the best.

And that’s what Sheffield’s Clinton Woods did, 15 years ago today.

He took on pound for pound genius Roy Jones, with the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles on the line in Oregon.

Woods was TKO’d in the sixth round - his only stoppage in an eventual 48-fight career which culminated in him winning the IBF light heavyweight title.

Afterwards he admitted that he hadn’t been 100 per cent prepared for a fight against Jones; the American who fought earlier this year, at the aged of 48.

Woods went on to have six more fights before winning his world belt, against Rico Hoye at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in 2005.

He held the belt for three glittering years, eventually retiring in 2009.

Woods now runs a successful gym in Carley Drive, Westfield.

