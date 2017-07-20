The day Kell Brook made the British belt his own

Have your say

On this day, in 2009: Sheffield's Kell Brook claimed the Lonsdale belt outright, making his third defence against Prizefighter winner Michael Lomax.

The Special One stopped the Londoner - who had only been beaten once in 17 fights - with 19 seconds of the third round remaining, at Manchester Arena.

Top of the bill that night was one Amir Khan, who outpointed Ukranian Andriy Kotelnik.

At that point in his brilliant career, Brook was 13 matches - and five years - away from winning his IBF welterweight world title, in America, against Shawn Porter.

*Meanwhile, Errol Spence Jr, who beat Brook at Bramall Lane and took his world title, says he wants to be remembered as a true all-time great, like Muhammed Ali.

