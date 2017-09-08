The beast is awoken! David Allen gets Commonwealth rematch

Have your say

David Allen says a beast has been awoken ahead of his Commonwealth heavyweight title rematch with Lenroy Thomas.

The Doncaster heavyweight will step back in the ring with Jamaican Thomas on October 28, on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Principality Stadium.

Thomas picked up a points win when the two met at Bramall Lane on the Kell Brook undercard in May with Allen turning in a disappointing performance.

But the man known as the White Rhino says the defeat was a major wake-up call and he is determined to ensure history does not repeat itself.

“He took my night away from me, now I’m going to take his belt,” he said. “There’s only one result this time.

“He’s woke up the beast. I’m a different animal all together now.

“Since the result in Sheffield, this is all I’ve wanted.

“It’s all I’ve thought about in my spare time.

“I want to right that wrong. It haunts me. It was my night but I blew it.”

Allen says it is win or bust this time around and admits he is unsure where his career will go if he fails to beat Thomas a second time.

He said: “I’m living the dream but this time it’s my last chance. “If I don’t win, where do I go from here?

“I don’t want to face that.

“I’ve made a promise to myself and to my dad, who’s not been very well.

“He said to me: ‘This is it. This is your last chance.’

“That’s struck a chord with me.

“On October 28 I’m going to perform my heart out.

“If I don’t my career is finished.”

Since his defeat to Thomas in May, Allen has got back to winning ways with a third round stoppage of Tom Dallas last month.

Also on the Cardiff bill is Kal Yafai’s WBA super flyweight title defence against Sho Ishida while Frank Bugloni defends his Commonwealth and British light heavyweight titles against Callum Johnson.