Terri Harper - the first female pro boxer for Doncaster and South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire has its first female professional boxer and she will make her debut in November.

Doncaster’s Terri Harper was granted her pro license by the British Boxing Board of Control last weekend and will make her debut on November 25 at The Dome.

Harper has signed a managerial contract with Stefy Bull and will be trained in his gym, which is relocating from Mexborough to Denaby Main.

And Bull is excited about the journey ahead.

“This is new territory for me but you can’t not be excited about something like this,” he said. “It’s a piece of history. Doncaster’s first female pro boxer. And the first in South Yorkshire too!

“They will be talking about Terri Harper in 100 years. That’s how big this is.

“But it’s not just about making that history and moving in. We’re confident we can do something special with Terri.

“She showed in her time as an amateur that she’s got a special talent and now we’ll see if she can deliver again.”

Harper is a three-time junior ABA champion and European silver medalist.

She was on the radar of coaches from the British set up but stepped away from the sport a few years ago.

Harper returned to the ring as a coach alongside her former amateur trainer Paul Durose at St Peter’s ABC in Conisbrough.

And now she is making the leap back into competitive action – this time in the pro ranks.

Bull said: “It’s difficult because there’s no British title so you’re having to bring foreign fighters.

“But there’s a real opportunity to build Terri towards a world title shot quicker than you would normally.

“There’s a long way to go but it should be exciting.”

Bull has also signed Sheffield’s Muma Mweemba, who received his professional license last weekend.