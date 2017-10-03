South Yorkshire trainer Dave Coldwell - at home in big time boxing

Have your say

South Yorkshire trainer Dave Coldwell says he felt privileged to have been shortlisted for a coveted national award for the third year running.

The Rotherham boxing guru, who trains world champion Tony Bellew, was a runner up for the coveted Boxing News Trainer of the Year prize, announced at the recent

British Boxing Board of Control annual awards function at the Landmark hotel in London, for the 2016-2017 season.

The man award went to Rob McCracken, ahead of Coldwell, Adam Booth, Tony Borg, and Shane McGuigan.

Coldwell tweeted: “It was an honour for me to have been nominated for the third year running and be mentioned alongside Rob, Adam Booth, Tony Borg and Shane McGuigan.”

Coldwell will be in Bellew’s corner for the re-match with David Haye on December 17.

He expects the fight will “clear up” any doubts that Bellew is a better all-rounder than Haye, whom he used to work alongside.

Errol Spence, who took Sheffielder Kell Brook’s IBF world title off him at Bramall Lane in May, won Overseas Boxer of the Year. Also on the shortlist were Gervonta Davis, Jorge Linares and Gennady Golovkin.

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua won the prize for Boxer of Year. Shortlisted were George Groves, Tony Bellew, Terry Flanagan, Kal Yafai and Lee Selby.