So what next for Kell Brook? We ask his trainer Dom Ingle

This week could be pivotal in the career of Kell Brook - will he find the motivation to continue with gruelling training camps or will he relax into a lifestyle earned after 13 tough years in the professional ring?

One interested party will be trainer Dom Ingle, who is currently focusing on training Billy Joe Saunders and has no clear insight into Brook’s thought-process, going forward.

Brook left for a family holiday recently hinting that “big changes” would be made after less-than-perfect training camp leading up to forfeiting his IBF welterweight crown to American challenger Errol Spence Jr, at Bramall Lane.

The Sheffield fighter didn’t elaborate, but it left question marks about his future tie-in with Ingle, now recognised as one of the best trainers in the world.

Ingle is philosophical about the situation.

“I don’t think Kell means that is thinking of going somewhere else to train, maybe he’s referring to a change in lifestyle, possibly retiring or going up a weight” mused Ingle.

Brook - an illness ridden training camp, but he still got in this shape

“I have trained Kell from a kid to a world champion. It is not something I am concerned about.

“I don’t go chasing him down. When he is in training camp he does what I tell him 100 per cent. We have a mutual agreement that that happens.

“But outside camp he does what he wants until he rolls into the gym, next time, to prepare for his next fight.

“Kell said in the interview (with The Star) that it had not been the best camp before the Spence fight (May 27) and he did get a couple of illnesses.

Pre-Spence training camp

“But boxers preparing for big fights like this go through a lot and, unless their arm is falling off, they go through with it. We trained a different way to get round it (illnesses.)

“There are always ups and downs, you are never 100 per cent, and it does get harder as you get older.

“But you cannot look like he did in terms of condition unless you have done all the training.

“Kell really put himself through it and has never run away from anybody - people forget that he was beating Spence (before eye socket damage forced him to bow out.)

The pair train in Feurtaventura.

“Billy Joe Saunders said he was so impressed by the way Kell went up to middleweight for the Gennady Golovkin fight and even more impressed by the way he came back down to welterweight for Errol Spence.

“He is a lot like Kell in the way he approaches training.

“He told me that he has gone into previous fights at only 50, 60, 70 per cent fit but knowing that when it comes down to it, it’s about how much effort and fight there is in you, yourself. He and Kell have the same attitude in that way.

“For me, when one door closes, another opens, although I am not saying a door is closing on Kell’s career.

“The difference will be how Kell manages to motivate himself after two losses - will he want to go through the rigmarole of training again?

“Not many fighters train as hard as he does. Some fighters can train hard for a short period of time, Kell consistently has long training camps - he has to, to make the weight.

Dominic Ingle and Kell Brook pictured. Photo: Chris Etchells

“It’s all monotony and drudgery. When he thinks he can no longer do that, he’ll pack it in.

With Naz, (Hamed) it became hard work and he couldn’t be bothered. It is never the fighting, it is the training camps.

“Maybe Kell has had enough. He internalises everything.

“He might just walk into the gym go on the bags and think can I be bothered with this, I am not getting a buzz- or will he think I am enjoying this?

“He’s been in touch with the gym manager, Carl Luckock, and said he’d be coming back this week, so well see.”

Brook was on the end of some unwanted publicity last weekend, headlines claiming alleged high jinks on a Spain bound jet - even suggestions of drink and smoking on a flight in June.

Ingle said he could make no comment on that as he did not know the detail, but he pointed out: “Kell’s life might be a big upside down, but it happens.

“Look at Amir Khan, it’s imploding on him, why does he wash his dirty linen in public?”

“Kell has low moments. But he is definitely in a better place than Khan. I might be wrong but Kell might want to prove to himself or others that he can still do it.

“But on the other hand, he might think he has had a good run, he’s 31 and made plenty of money.. he’ll deal with it in his own way.”