Sheffield’s Kell Brook is hungry for ring return

Kell Brook may have a healthy bank balance after his last two fights - but he’s still hungry for more combat and in ‘vicious’ form in training.

“I’ve known Kell for all his boxing career, fame and fortune hasn’t changed him one bit” said gym-mate and trainer Amer Khan. “He’s content and happy however he’s back in the gym and has been sparring like I’ve nicked his last fiver! “He’s vicious and got a point to prove which makes any fighter very dangerous.

“I think he’s had the frustration of injury in his last two fights and wants to put that behind him now.

“If he continues how he has been training he’s on track to box in February 2018 and back to winning ways, then hopefully put this Amir Khan saga to bed.”

The Ingle gym man said nutritionist Greg Marriott would be “monitoring Brook’s diet so he can have a good Christmas but it will be a healthy one.”

Meanwhile, Khan says Kid Galahad is the “pit bull out of the lot” in the Wincobank gym.

“He’s like a mini Mike Tyson - sparring with him is a nightmare. He has got a fantastic boxing brain and he’s relentless in training and sparring. He’s got fast hands, the footwork and can punch. He’s on the edge of glory and world honours are around the corner.”

Gym founder Brendan Ingle, at 77, “still plays an active part in the gym and is in the gym every day, passing on tactics and experience” says Khan.

“He continues to do the community work in the area having litter picking days and keeping the youths off the streets, his observational skills are still outstanding after Billy Joe Saunders trained he said: ‘That fella will unify the middleweight division!’”