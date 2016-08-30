Sheffield’s Kell Brook is hungry - but only for Gennady Golovkin’s titles

Big-eating Kell Brook is flavour of the month at home as he prepares for his fight with meaty-middleweight Gennady Golovkin.

Normally Brook is “ratty” as he boils down to his 147lbs welterweight matches.

But jumping two divisions has meant bigger portions of his favourite chicken, avacado and other tasty dishes.

“I am a nicer guy, if the Mrs was here she’d tell you how nice it has been at home” he told a press briefing in Sheffield.

“She said I had been fantastic. I have!

“I’ve got a load of energy to play with the kids, too. I am not grouchy I am not with restricting myself with meals. If I am eating I am happy. It’s been a fantastic training camp.

“I used to struggle to sleep when you are so hungry, if off-sets you. I am getting the fuel and sleeping like baby” he said, revealing that the constant, previous battles to slim down to welter had often played on his mind.

Brook said he’d sounded out top boxers to see if they had spotted any chink in Golovkin’s formidable armour.

But he couldn’t find anybody who would “minus” the Kazakh KO artist.

And that suits the Sheffielder who said he had alwyas wanted to compete with the best in the world.

“I will have been in the with The Man” he said.

Brook said he’d enjoyed his recent sparring with Mersyeside’s Liam Smith, who fights Mexican Saul Alvarez for the WBO light middleweight title a week after Brook’s September 10 event at London’s O2 Arena.

“It was very useful getting used to the bigger weights” he said, saying the rival trainers had to “calm things” down between them when they locked horns at Ricky Hatton’s gym.

“We are both winners and both in massive fights” said the IBF champion.

“It was fantastic sparring...very respectful of each other.”

Brook said he had kept his speed and increased his power.