Sheffield’s Jubilee ABC boxer Natasha Gale bids for third English title at Rotherham’s Magna Centre

Sheffield’s Jubilee ABC boxer Natasha Gale bids for her third England Boxing Elite National title at Rotherham’s Magna Centre from April 21-23.

The 28-year-old, who only started boxing four years ago, has enjoyed a meteoric rise which has seen her become part of the GB Boxing squad and in 2016, win the European Championship at middleweight.

Gale said: “The Elites are the crème-de-la-creme of boxing in England. All of the great boxers have always won one and it’s the biggest competition we have domestically.

“It is also one of the few times that you get to box in your country and where you get to have family and friends come along, so I am really looking forward to it.”

The 14 seeds will join the competition in the quarter-finals which begin on Friday as the latter stages of the tournament are held over three consecutive days, with the semi-finals following on Saturday and the finals on Sunday 23rd April 2017.

The 10 men and four women are all part of the GB Boxing squad and include 2014 World Championship silver medallists, Sandy Ryan and Lisa Whiteside who will also be defending their national titles.

The men’s line-up includes four reigning champions: light-flyweight, Kiaran MacDonald (Sunderland ABC); middleweight, Ben Whittaker (Wodensborough); Tom Whittaker-Hart (Rotunda ABC) and heavyweight, Cheavon Clarke (Gravesham ABC). Other names include 2015 lightweight champion, Luke McCormack (Birtley ABC) who will compete at light-welterweight.