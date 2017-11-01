Sheffield boxing: The day Brendan Ingle quit the ring - and the rest is history

Today is a red-letter day in the history of world boxing.

It was the last scrap in the 33-fight ring career of Brendan Ingle, a third round KO defeat, as it turns out, to a Danish rookie, Poul Knudsen, in Copenhagen.

Ingle, now aged 77, opted to hang the gloves up after that loss in 1973 and became a trainer - later to bring the best out of fighters like Herol Graham, Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Junior Witter, Kell Brook, Ryan Rhodes.

His Wikipedia entry rightly describes him as: “one of the most successful trainers to ever grace the sport.”

Ingle can be found passing on pearls of wisdom to world champions and elite fighters like Brook, Kid Galahad and Billy Joe Saunders - as well as eager school kids, every day, at his famed Wincobank gym.

