Sheffield boxing prospect - one for the future

Trophy-laden amateur boxer Levi Kinsiona is being tipped for a headline career in the professional ranks.

The 21-year-old Parson Cross fighter has just won the England Boxing Development championship at 64lbs - the second time he has won that title.

It follows a string of other successes - he is a three times Yorkshire champion and two times national champion.

This weekend he campaigns in Hull, hoping to qualify for the CYP quarter finals.

It is a busy schedule - but what he wants more than anything is to follow his brother Christian, 27, into the paid ranks.

The older sibling is a light heavyweight and is optimistic Levi can go far.

"I am a long range boxer and counter puncher and my brother thinks it is a style that will do well when I cross over" said Levi, a university student.

"It is about not taking punishment if you want a long and healthy career."

Kinsiona says he has flourished for the past 18 months being coached by Grant Smith.

"We train hard and are dedicated to the sport" he said.

"I am in talks with Grant about the professional side and that will probably happen next year.

"I will probb ly go in at super lightweight, although I can easily make lightweight - I look at the divisions now and there is nobody to bother me."

Levi - whose favourite all time boxer is Roy Jones Jr - said that wasn't being arrogant about his prospects, just that boxers had to believe in their abilities.

Yet another Kinsiona is also on the way through the system - 19-year-old Dan was an English champion at 60 kilos and is also tipped for a profile career.