Sheffield boxing: Nassa is ready for take-off!

Unbeaten bamtamweight Loua Nassa aims to collect his first title tomorrow night as another step on the pathway to major fights and opportunities.

The Sheffield prospect has eight wins on his record and should comfortably collect the Challenge belt up for grabs, at Ponds Forge.

He's only previously boxed one fighter with a winning record and Saturday's opponent Sergey Tasimov, from Estonia, has no fewer than 67 losses to his name.

But promoter Dennis Hobson has no hesitation about making Nassa top of the bill.

"Loua has matured as a person, his body’s matured, and so has his mental approach. He’s a dream to work with, as are all the Nassa family. They appreciate all that’s done for them" said Hobson.

"He’s been getting the experience in sparring, is developing nicely and now’s the time to start moving him on a level and letting him off the leash. And that’s what we intend to do on Saturday.

Sam Sheedy - happy with his lot

"I’m looking forward to seeing him, hopefully he’ll win his first belt and we’ll start looking at English, Commonwealth and British after that.

Nav Mansouri, originally from Kimberworth, returns to the ring on the show - he's a fighter Hobson has long admired, yet never had in his stable.

Asked if he'd like to manage Mansouri's affairs, Hobson replied: "Nav is a smashing lad. He’s as game as they come. He’s a pleasure to work with but I don’t manage him and am not in the business of poaching fighters.

"He seems happy where he’s at and any time they want to do business with us, we’re receptive.

"It’s good to see him resuming his career and anything can happen. But as regards management I’m not into the business of poaching anybody. I like Nav as a person and I’d always help him with his career. "

Hobson has also clarified the situation over Sam Sheedy.

His fight with Liam Cameron was postponed from Saturday's show after a rib injury but there were suggestions of unhappiness over financial terms from a previous fight.

Hobson said: "I spoke to Sam about this and he said ‘I don’t know where this is coming from’. It’s my nephew AJ who sorts his finances out anyway but I said ‘what’s this rumour that Bob [Westerdale] has put in The Star’, and he said ‘I don’t know what it’s all about Dennis; I’m 100 per cent happy and appreciate you getting me the [Commonwealth] opportunity’.

"Let’s be honest without my contacts, Sam wouldn’t have got the Commonwealth opportunity. It’s alright people saying you get what you deserve, but there are a lot of people working hard and they don’t even get a Central Area title fight.

"Sam’s lost for the English and British (title shots) but through me working with AJ, I pushed the boat out and maneuvered into the title shot at home against a kid who he should have beat - and he did beat but made hard work of it. So, regards the finance side of things, I don’t know anything about it, Sam’s never expressed any concerns and he says he’s totally happy."