Sheffield boxing: Liam is ‘Down Under’ in Australia!

It’s a long shot - but Liam “Cannonball” Cameron can win the Commonwealth title in Australia, in November.

That’s the belief of promoter Dennis Hobson who knows the Sheffielder’s opponent Zac Dunn will be a favourite to take the belt.

“Liam is an underdog” said Hobson. “Zac is undefeated and they are trying to build him up, but I think they’ve underestimated Liam.

“Liam still hasn’t fulfilled his amateur pedigree. But a Commonwealth title is a massive opportunity to get on to the world scene so hopefully he can turn up and shock the Australians.”

The two collide at The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington, Victoria on November 25.

Cameron has outstanding technical ability but has lost four of his last 14 fights in a 25-fight career. And he hasn’t boxed since last October after a series of fights fell through.

Liam Cameron v Zac Dunn

Hobson said it was time the super middleweight grabbed this opportunity and became more assertive.

“He has to try things in his sparring and get out of his comfort zone.

“He has to box on the front and back foot, so whatever Dunn brings to the table then he can adapt. If it’s close in the championship rounds and he needs to go forward and take him out then he has to be capable of that.

“So he needs to have Plan A and B, especially when fighting away from home.

“He can’t think: ‘I’m going to nick this on points.’

“Liam is well capable of winning this fight on his jab and now and then throwing in the right hand, because he can really whack.”

Boxing at a venue 10,500 miles from his Manor Park home will be an amazing experience for the 25-year-old.

“He shouldn’t be fazed fighting there” said Hobson.

“Yes it’s Australia but they are sports people and our ‘cousins’ - so to speak - and it’s not like he’s going to a hugely different or ‘foreign’ country. They are fair people and I think he’ll get the verdict if he deserves it.

“I don’t think this kid is as good as they think and if Liam turns up he’ll give him nightmares, as long as he has a positive attitude.”

Dunn (W22 L0) has been very active this year: he has stopped three opponents this year at the Melbourne venue.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene