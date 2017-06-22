Sheffield boxing: Kid Galahad presses on after opponent tested for cocaine

Sheffield’s Kid Galahad looks like he will have to face a new opponent after his scheduled rival for Wembley Arena was tested positive for cocaine use.

The Ingle fighter, real name Barry Abdul Awad, had been training to face Denmark’s Dennis Ceylan in London on July 15 on the Chris Eubank Jr. v Arthur Abraham show.

But the Dane has admitted to using the social drug.

Ceylan told Danish media: “It was a mistake and a moment of weakness, I am deeply sorry. This was the first and only time in my life I have taken drugs and I promise it will be the last.

“From a young age and throughout my life I have experienced first-hand the devastating effects that drugs can have on people’s lives. I lost my mother to drugs and have seen many of my friends and family follow a similar path.”

The traditional boxing schedules still suggest the fight will go ahead, but it’s unlikely.

That’s a pity as Galahad had regarded Ceylan as his most difficult test to date.

Speaking to The Star before the cocaine story broke, he said: “He is a good kid, undefeated, he been in with (Lancashire’s) Isaac Lowe and (Norfolk’s) Ryan Walsh (a draw and a win consecutively.)

“He is a former Olympian and a superstar over in Denmark and EBU (European) featherweight champion.”

Since then, the Sheffield fighter has tweeted: “Cocaine out of competition isn’t a doping offence. (He is) still allowed to fight, but will be disciplined by his own federation, caution/fine I guess.”

Their contest was due to be Galahad’s first title (the vacant IBF Inter-Continental belt) venture as a featherweight (nine stones.)

Galahad is an admirer of headliner Eubank Jr, despite his controversial and often brush manner.

“He is entertaining. He comes to fight, he is a big character, it’s not like he is trying to be somebody it is just how he is. I am in good shape. I have had four fights (since April 2016) and am ready.”

Meanwhile Lowe is unhappy over the drugs revellation.

He told World Boxing News: ““I go to his back garden for the biggest fight of my life and then it’s revealed he’s been on drugs.

“It’s cheating the sport and it’s a shame. As long as his health is alright that’s the main thing.

“I’m going to make a compliant (to the board) I went over there in his backyard, done everything by the book so of course I’m going to complain, you’re not a boxing fan or a right person if you think I don’t deserve another chance for the title.”