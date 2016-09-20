Sheffield boxing: Kid Galahad goes after Guillermo Rigondeaux

Sheffield super-bantam Kid Galahad is building up the pressure to force a showdown with pound-for-pound star Guillermo Rigondeaux saying he can be the first man to defeat him.

The Ingle boxer features on the Tyson Fury v Wladimir Klitschko undercard on October 29, in Manchester. The 26-year-old has racked up two wins this year and featured last at the O2 Arena when he blasted out Emiliano Salvini on the Gennady Golovkin v Kell Brook show. Now he’s set his sights on the WBA Super World Champion Rigondeaux, one of the most avoided men in boxing.

Galahad said: “If you’re a fighter you should want to beat the best to become the best. Rigondeaux’s the number one in the division; the man to beat and I’m in boxing to be recognised as the best. “ather time catches up with everyone, he’s getting on a bit now and I have youth and desire on my side. He’s a fantastic boxer but as you get older the timing and speed begins to slow down. I’d need a round or two to figure out Rigondeaux, but once I’ve got his measure then I’ll do whatever I have to do to win.”

Galahad, real name Abdul Barry Awad, said: “I want to fight him and the sooner the better. Whether it’s the next fight, later this year or early next year I’m here ready and waiting for him.”

For now Galahad will focus on his third fight of the year in Manchester and aims to get his job done in quick time before settling down at ringside to watch his friend Fury and is confident he will defeat Klitschko a second time.

He added, “Tyson’s a great friend of mine, I was out there with him in Germany when he beat Klitschko last year and now I’m on his undercard for the return and I can’t wait.

“Hopefully I’ll be on early so I can sit down and watch him successfully defend his titles once again,”

“Klitschko can’t outbox Tyson, he’s got not chance unless he takes it to him, but he’s getting on a bit and has he still got the legs? Tyson’s mentally levels above everyone out there and he talks the talk and backs it up. He’s too fast and strong for Klitschko and will show it once again when he defeats him.”