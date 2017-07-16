Sheffield boxing: Kell Galahad reduces ‘The Tiger’ to a pussy cat

Kid Galahad tamed The Tiger and is now prowling around the prospect of a world title eliminator.

The Sheffield boxer was never under threat as he inflicted only the second ever stoppage on Mexican Jose ‘El Tigre’ Cayetano, at Wembley Arena. The new owner of the IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title can now move on towards the penultimate step to a global belt.

Galahad has had to be patient to get to this step - and he had to be patient in this one-sided fight. He had spent nine rounds raining a variety of shots on the visitor, and it was two minutes 14 seconds into the 10th when referee Marcus McDonnell put Cayetano and the TV audience out of their misery.

While Cayetano was no immediate risk of going down, nor was he offering much other than being a platform for Galahad to rise up the rankings. The Mexican lasted one round longer than against Scott Quigg last year, but that’s all that could be said for him.

In round five, the Ingle man had a point deducted for a low blow. It was like giving a football team a corner when they were 5-0 down.

Earlier, Galahad, who had walked into the ring with a Qatar flag and Junior Witter behind him, did all the work against a passive rival.

Cayatano’s lack of activity persuaded Kid to try a mixture of attacking options. The traveller was conceding the advantage in the misguided hope he’d catch Galahad on the counter.

At one break, trainer Dom Ingle warned Kid against over-exuberance, ordering him not to wade in with “his chin in the air.” Meanwhile Cayateno’s hands were dropping to his side and he relied on head movement to avoid punishment. After the seventh, Ingle knew the challenger, with blood dribbling from his nose, was “looking for a way out”

In full retreat, he showed no grievance to the ref when he waded in.

Galahad said he’d have preferred to have beaten his man up for 12 rounds, saying it was a while since he’d gone the distance (Sept 20, 2014.)

He added that he knew the Ingle style would work - he’s wear him down and eventually catch him.

He said there was always room “to get better, I’ll go to the gym, grind it out, you’re never done learning.

“Hopefully I can get an eliminator and get in with the likes of Lee Selby, Carl Frampton and Scott Quigg. Why don’t me and Scott Quigg fight an eliminator and the winner gets to fight Lee Selby?”

It seems a reasonable question.

*Barnsley’s Ben Wager lost an attempt to win the vacant Central Area super lightweight title when he was outpointed over 10 rounds by unbeaten Ryan Mulcahy at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.