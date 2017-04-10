Sheffield boxing: John Fewkes has high hopes for his new boxer

John Fewkes’ first sortie into the world of coaching professional boxers is going well, he says.

He is delighted with the progress of Dan West, who overcame a difficult start to his career to record an unexpected win which should propel his career forward.

Super welterweight West stopped previously undefeated George Rhodes in York - his first knockout - and is now hungry to proceed up the rankings.

Fewkes is supervising West’s career at his new Sheffield Boxing Centre gym in Gleadless.

Originally, Fewkes said, the Carl Greaves scrapper was “a very aggressive fighter, he’s got dynamite in both fists...but his problem was he was relying on that too much.

“He wasn’t showing how good a technical fighter he is.

“All I have been trying to do is teach and educate him about boxing.

“He is a young lad at 23 and he is willing to learn and it is starting to pay off.

“I know the future is a lot better than it would have been and I am so happy to be a part of it.

Fewkes, a one-time English lightweight title contender, said his fighter had the potential to be a decent ticket-seller too.

West has only boxed three times professionally and has two wins and one loss on his account.

