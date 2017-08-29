Sheffield boxing gym prospects target Olympics double swoop

It pays to be patient in the sport of boxing.

And if there is one gym that prides itself on patiently forward-planning for future opportunities, it’s Sheffield’s Steel City gym.

There, they believe they are nurturing young amateur athletes and that they are developing at just the right pace to claim medals at both the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and at the French version of the Games in 2024.

Dalton Smith, 20, is delaying turning pro until he has taken on the world’s best in Japan.

While 15-year-old Rotherham lad Junaid Bostan wants to follow in Smith’s footsteps, in Paris in seven years time.

The pair work out at the gym where Dalton’s dad Grant trains young prospects.

Dalton’s influence is a driving force for Bostan, who is boxing in the Junior European championships at 48kg in Bulgaria in September. “I am looking forward to doing so and making my club, coach, area and parents proud” said Junaid.

“Dalton is someone I look up to. He’s on Team Great Britain, he’s made a good name for himself and competed and medalled at massive tournaments, which I am basically trying to do...and better!

“Our club is doing well now with Sunny Edwards, who is professional, going for big titles and the rest of the lads are going to either belts and championships.”

Junaid said the biggest influence on him was his parents and trainer Grant: “They are there for me and always trying to make me become a better fighter or person.”

Junaid Bostan

The teenager’s aim is to make his name on the biggest world stage. “I want to go to the Olympics, that’s always been one of my dreams. 2024 Olympics seems right, I’ll be around 22 years old and after hopefully I’ll go professional with a Olympic medal round my neck.”

Trainer Grant described Junaid as “a tough kid and like Dalton he is committed and totally lives for the sport”

The Clifton schoolboy is “a stylish orthodox boxer, a punch-picker, who will be heading towards the professional ranks, eventually” said the trainer.

Dalton has decided to turn professional after Japan Olympics.

His Dad said: “Dalton broke his hand in the World Series Boxing last year but he has been to see a top specialist and it is 100 per cent fixed and will now fight at super lightweight for GB.”

Dalton will represent GB in Bosnia at the end of September.

Smith snr has three professionals in Sheffield’s Scott Jenkins - who is returning to the ring after a long absence - Christian Kinsonia and unbeaten Croydon bantamweight Sunny Edwards.

“Scott wants to give it a final go, have a good crack at it.

“He was a bit immature last time but is ready now. He’s seen other people he has sparred with or was in the game when he was and how they have got on.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene