Sheffield boxing derby: Liam Cameron can’t ‘weight’ to prove Sam Sheedy wrong

Liam Cameron’s camp has laughed off suggestions that the boxer will be frail and vulnerable when he boils down to 11 st 6 lbs to try and take the Commonwealth middleweight belt off fellow Sheffielder Sam Sheedy.

The title holder, from Wisewood, posted on social media that Cameron, from Manor Park, “looks very frail and skinny... he’s still got a stone to shift. #easywork.”

Cameron’s trainer Chris Smedley said he was delighted the opposition was thinking that way.

“When we came back from our Lanzarote training camp - which we held before Sam pulled out of the planned first fight - Liam was 11 stone 12 pounds (six pounds over) with four weeks to go” said Smedley.

“Now he is being helped with his nutrition by a Hallam University expert and is getting proper advice for the first time. They say it won’t be a problem. Liam’s weight won’t be a problem and it’s great that Sam thinks it will be.

“With nine weeks to go he’s got less than a stone to lose. With the camp we are staging (ahead of their Ponds Forge fight, October 13) he’ll be in the shape of his life.”

This week Cameron has three days sparring in Scotland with David Brophy, (W19 L1 W1) who will box Rocky Fielding for the Commonwealth and British Super Middleweight title in September.

“Liam will have a week away after that, then come back and do some more quality sparring with David. Then we’ll fly out to Lanzarote, have another camp, and then come back ready to take that belt” said Smedley.

“Liam will be 100% ready physically and mentally, this is a do-or-die fight for him.”

Sheedy pulled out of a planned defence of his title against Cameron citing an injured rib.

“That really annoyed Liam” said Smedley. “We heard a few Sheedy excuses. But Liam has used his anger to fuel his training, he is buzzing.”

Smedley wasn’t impressed with Abolaji Rasheed, the African that Sheedy beat to win the Commonwealth title in April.

“He wouldn’t last four rounds with Liam” he said. “Sam didn’t put in a convincing performance against him.

“He’ll have to do better than that.”

Smedley also responded to promoter Dennis Hobson’s claim that Sheedy will be the favourite, as he is the reigning champion.

“Kell Brook was champion when he fought Errol Spence Jr” he noted.

