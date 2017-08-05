Sheffield boxing derby - it's back on!

Have your say

The long-awaited Sam Sheedy v Liam Cameron fight has been set in the diary.

The Sheffield pair will meet to contest Sheedy's Commonwealth middleweight title on Friday, October 13, at Ponds Forge.

The Wisewood and Manor Park bangers were supposed to meet earlier this Summer, but it fell through, Sheedy picking up a rib injury.

That annoyed Cameron, who had forked out for an overseas training camp.

Now he claims he is going to "smash Sheedy" and take the title the holder won by beating Abolaji Rasheed at Bramall Lane, in April.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's Sam O'maison is confident ahead of tonight's IBF international super lightweight title fight against holder Luca Giacon in Malaga.

The Ryan Rhodes fighter posted on social media that he is ready to "whup some ass."

*Anthony Joshua is prepared to risk being stripped of his WBA heavyweight title to continue pursuing a fight with Kubrat Pulev.

Following Wladimir Klitschko's retirement, the governing body have demanded that Joshua - the WBA and IBF champion - fights Cuba's Luis Ortiz.

Pulev, the mandatory challenger to Joshua's IBF title, became his focus since the proposed rematch with Klitschko ceased being an option.

It is understood that the Bulgarian is still expected to be Joshua's next opponent, regardless of the WBA's potential intervention.