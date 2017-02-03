Sheffield boxing: Career test awaits Kid Galahad tonight on ITV4 show

Kid Galahad goes into tonight’s match against former world champion Joseph Agbeko in the fitness and form of his life.

The featherweight (aka Abdul Barry Awad) need to bring his best against a workhorse who went the distance with the great Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Their fight happens at London’s Olympia, on a bill which includes fellow Sheffielder Adam Etches, who takes on John Ryder, in another potential blockbuster.

“Barry is always in great shape, he lives and dies for boxing and is constantly training to make himself better” said gym-mate Etches.

“Since his ban his technical ability has definitely improved, he seems better, faster and stronger.

“He is a better fighter now than when I previously used to train at the gym and then went off and came back.

“He is desperate to get at the big boys - and eventually he will get his shot” said Etches. “He just has to keep patient, keep banging the drum and he’ll get the fights he wants.”

Dom Ingle, who trains the pair, is under no illusion about the size of Galahad’s task, despite his unbeaten record.

“Agbeko has been a world champion at bantamweight and while he is 36, he’s still at a decent level.

“Not a lot of fighters have a record of such quality, but Barry is looking forward to the challenge.

“Barry is 26, had three fights since his ban, is never out of the gym and if he thinks he can beat the likes of Carl Frampton and Scott Quigg he should beat this opponent.

“In the past kids have sidestepped this kid - he’s from Ghana and there have been a lot of tough champions from there.

“Barry has been around a bit himself though and has been sparring with Lee Selby and is really switched on for this. It is his biggest test.”

*Amir Khas has done the right thing by ‘dodging’ Kell Brook, claims Etches.

“I can’t see that happening, Khan has got a glass jaw and Kell is to strong and powerful and beats him in every department and has more heart.

“I dont think Khan really believes he can beat him, his best days were over a while ago. When he gets hit he just can’t hold it.

“He is suspect even when he is up against somebody who isn’t even a big puncher.”

*Errol Spence Junior’s trainer says his man will be happy to come to England to take on Brook.

Derrick James reacted after Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn said it is 70-80% likely Brook will be defending his title against Spence, his mandatory IBF challenger.

James said they’d heard about negotiations falling down between Khan and Brook, saying: “We’ve heard about that fight but we’re not concerned with that because Eddie Hearn does say a lot of different things.

“If he (Brook) wants to stay champion, he’s got to fight Errol.

“We’re happy about it. We’ve worked a long time to get where we are and the outcome has made us happy. I can tell you, it’s going to be a pretty good fight.

“We’re expecting it to happen in the next three or four months and fighting in the UK is not a problem at all.”

