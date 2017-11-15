Sheffield boxer revving up before English title shot

Have your say

Sam O’maison will be put through his paces tomorrow as he prepares for a shot at the English light welterweight title.

The Sheffield southpaw was devastated by a sixth round TKO to Luca Giacon in August, in Malaga.

But he’s out on a show at Bramall Lane tomorrow night as he readies himself for a New Year crack at the English belt.

Trainer Ryan Rhodes said: “We needed to get Sam out before his mandatory title shot and this four rounder is a good opportunity.

“He is up against (Lithuanian) Edvinas Puplauskas who is durable, had four KOs in his five wins and only been stopped once.

“He is not coming to lie down and Sam has not only to beat him, but to look good doing it.”

Rhodes admitted O’maison’s pride was dented by the loss in Spain, when he was competing for the IBF International title. “Sam had his number and was winning all five rounds.

“But they were both throwing punches and Giacon got through - that’s boxing.

“Sam was very down for a while but he has positives to take out of it.

“You are learning all the time in boxing and perhaps he should have been throwing three or four shots not single shots.

“But now he will be fighting back in Sheffield in front of his supporters.”

Rhodes will also have Razaq Najib on the bill aiming to bounce back from his Summer defeat to Samir Mouneimne at Doncaster Dome, Doncaster, (English Featherweight Title.)

He is up against Jamie Speight who boasts a curious record of won 15, lost 15.

Ingle fighters Atif Shafiq and Kyle Yousaf are also on the show, promoted by Clifton Mitchell, from Derby.

Yousaf is in a six-rounder against Brett Fidoe of the West Midlands.

Shafiq takes on Rhys Saunders of Cardiff.

Sheffield’s Loua Nassa will be hoping to extend his nine fight winning run into double figures. he faces Latvian Dmitrijs Gutmans.

