Sheffield boxer Kid Galahad won't be happy to hear this...

If there is a way of upsetting Kid Galahad, it's saying he isn't as good as his British counterparts.

On Saturday, he fights Mexican Jose Cayetano, who has gone on record to say the Ingle man is not on the same level as Bury rival Scott Quigg.

Cayetano lost to Quigg last December and seems to be expecting an easier night against the unbeaten South Yorkshireman, when they collide at Wembley Arena on an ITV show

Speaking through an interpreter the Mexican said the fight would be a clash of different styles.

But he added he would give his best as he knew Galahad would, so it would be a very good fight.

Cayetano thinks Quigg "is a few notches higher than Galahad" but added that all fights are hard.

The interpreter said he knows when Cayetano "goes away from home it gets harder and harder but he's always fought away from home, so he's happy."

Galahad, who wants to fight Quigg, aims to win Saturday's prize of the vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title and then move on to a world title eliminator.

And if he needed any more motivation - the Quigg jibe might just help.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene