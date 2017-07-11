Sheffield boxer gets a police escort

When the police once showed interest in Wayne Reed’s activities, it’s fair to say he didn’t appreciate the attention.

But these days the Sheffield boxer has his own personal police escort - and he is loving every minute of it.

Reed, from Southey Green, is preparing a comeback after being out of the sport for 18 months. And he is being coached by Pc Gary Longmore, who spends hours of his off-duty time improving Reed’s boxing style.

“Ten years ago, he’d have probably arrested me” quips the 29-year-old from Southey Green. “I’ve been in a bit of trouble during my life - but not for bang on eight years. It was all stupid things, I couldn’t handle my drink.”

But now Reed is targeting the Central Area title he won five years ago to the month.

For a while he lost his hunger for the sport: “just going through the motions.”

Wayne Reed, on the comeback trail. Photo By James Williamson

But he got his desire back at Jubilee Boxing ABC, training amateurs. “I asked Gary to do a few training sessions. I liked the way he runs the sessions and asked him to coach me.”

Specifically, they have worked on improving Reed’s head movement and foot work. But just as crucially, Longmore wants him to box, rather than brawl.

Reid, who counts Rocky Fielding and Anthony Ogogo the best opponents he has been in with, claims there were boxers who had “no right” fighting for the Area title: “I’d take them all on the same time in the ring and I’d beat them all.”

Longmore, a former unlicensed boxer, believes Reed has yet to reach his potential.

Gary Longmore and Wayne Reed (rt.) Pic by Bob Westerdale

“He is one of those lads that has got talent in abundance but he’s never shown it” he said.

“I have seen all of Wayne’s fights and I have never seen him box as well as he can do. He was an outstanding boxer and counter-puncher as am amateur and we need to bring that tout again. I am not teaching him anything new just getting him to think and use the skills he has got.”

Reed, who has been sparring with Barnsley’s Ben Davies, hopes to return on a Carl Greaves show in October.

He says he is underwhelmed by the middleweights in the Sheffield area.

Wayne reed in action. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Look at the records of all the (Sheffield middleweight) prospects, who have they fought?

There is only one super middleweight - Liam Cameron - who goes out and fights whoever is in front of him. I give Liam credit for that. I fought Liam, he boxed my head off, for 10 rounds, I won one round!

“I have never turned down a fight, which is probably to my detriment.

“I am not in it for the money any more, I’m in it because I want to be in it.

“I got to number eight in British rankings once upon a time.

“Why not get there again?”

