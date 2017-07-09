Sheffield boxer fails to get the win despite dominating at York Hall

Lee Connelly was denied victory over a much-vaunted opponent after allegedly being victim to a “home town decision.”

The Sheffield super lightweight, 29, took on Floyd Moore, from Hampshire, at York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, and his trainer Robbie Sivyer was among many who thought he had done enough to collect the win over six rounds.

But the contest was ruled a draw.

Sivyer hailed a “great performance” by Connelly saying: “He took on big punching two-times Southern Area champion Floyd Moore and won every round for me but came away with a draw.

“I couldn’t be happier with the performance, not so much with the result...”

One observer posted on Facebook that the match had been the “small hall fight of the year.”

Connelly, always a hard-working competitor, now has three draws on his record, along with six wins and 25 losses.

Dronfield middleweight “Razor” Rod Smith climbs back into the ring on July 29 for his first scrap since November 2015.

He is on a Dennis Hobson bill featuring Liam Cameron, Sam O’maison, Lousa Nassa, Joss Paul, Tommy Frank, Danny Tombs, Scott Westgarth, Denzil Browne, Tom Knight, Kyle Fox and Chris Reyes. Also on the Ponds Forge show will be Navid Mansouri, who also hasn’t fought since 2015.

n Daniel Dubois claimed the WBC youth world heavyweight title after easing past the challenge of Mauricio Barragan in London. The 19-year-old maintained his perfect record of four wins and four knock-outs after dropping his opponent twice inside two rounds. Dubois caught him with a right hand in the first to leave Uruguay’s Barragan on the canvas, before finishing him off in the second.

Hughie Fury ramped up his preparation for a WBO heavyweight title fight with Joseph Parker (September 23) with an exhibition win over Kamil Sokolowski.

Fury, the younger cousin of former world champion Tyson, has not fought professionally since April 2016, when he beat Fred Kassi, and he has been struggling with injury problems.

He was due to have an official fight this weekend, but rules state a challenger cannot fight before their title shot after signing a contract.

Anthony Yarde knocked out Richard Baranyi in the first round to claim the WBO european light-heavyweight title.

The 25-year-old Londoner dropped Baranyi with a minute to go to maintain a perfect record from 11 fights.