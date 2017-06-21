Sheedy v Cameron: Sheffield title duel will go ahead later this year

Promoter Dennis Hobson insists that Sam Sheedy’s Commonwealth title defence against Sheffield compatriot Liam Cameron will take place in September or October.

The middleweight contest was initally planned for Ponds Forge on July 29, but a Sheedy training injury saw him pull out.

Despite the postponement of the bill-topping encounter, the scheduled show will still go ahead as planned.

The bill includes Cameron in a tune-up and Sam O’maison, Loua Nassa, Joss Paul and Tommy Frank. Also on the show are Rotherham’s Nav Mansouri, Dronfield’s Rod Smith and Doncaster’s Kyle Fox.

“Sheedy’s pulled out with an injury,” confirmed Hobson. “We’re still waiting for the medical report, but it’s a muscular injury and he’s taking the doctor’s advice not to fight. So, Sam’s out but the fight is contracted and will now take place after the injury has cleared up.

“We looked at a ‘Plan B’ to see if we could make Nav versus Liam, as Nav is also appearing on the bill.

“We’ve offered these types of fights to the likes of Adam Etches and Lewis Taylor before but they’ve refused, so we thought we could make Nav v Liam, if Sam would relinquish the belt and then fight the winner.

“We looked at making that happen but Nav’s people didn’t want to take the chance because he’s just coming back from injury.

“Sam’s withdrawal is disappointing but injuries happen and the show is still going ahead.

“There are 12 fights on the card and Liam will fight in an eight-rounder. O’Maison will fight for a belt, as will Nassa, so those two will now be top of the bill. It will still be a good show, it’s a shame the original headliner has fallen through, but it’s still a big card and plenty of entertainment for everybody.”