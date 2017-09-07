Route back to title glory plotted for returning Curtis Woodhouse

Curtis Woodhouse could be heading towards a make-or-break showdown after making his return to the boxing ring.

The former Sheffield United skipper made a winning comeback last weekend with a 58-56 points win over Arvydas Trizno of Lithuania in Doncaster.

Woodhouse’s goal on his comeback is to pursue the British title he held three years ago.

And new manager Stefy Bull has plotted a route which will take in a win-or-bust contest early next year.

“We’ve talked about matching him up with John Wayne Hibbert, who has also just come back,” Bull told The Star. “It would be an easy fight to make because I get on well with his manager Carl Greaves.

“And it would make a lot of sense. Curtis was British champion. Hibbert was Commonwealth champion and fought for a WBC Silver title.

“I think we could get it passed as a Commonwealth title eliminator.

“It’d be a make-or-break fight for both of them. The winner could easily go on to fight for a major title and the loser would retire.

“We’ve got some work to do before then but it could happen early on next year.

“I’ve got a show in February but if we can’t get it on that, we’d be more than happy to go down to London where Hibbert is from.”

Bull says there is still plenty of work to get Woodhouse back to peak fighting shape but believes the rapid weight loss of the 37-year-old shows how serious he is about his latest comeback.

Bull said: “He lost five stone in such a short space of time which is incredible.

“He’s still got more to lose. He was just under 11 stones at the weekend and I think he can get down to 140 where he won the British title.

“But he’s got a tremendous amount of determination and he’s shown he really wants to get there.

“And we’ve learned you can never really count Curtis out.

“It wasn’t a showstopping performance at the weekend but he got the job done.

“And the scorecard was wrong. He didn’t drop a round so it wasn’t as close as that.”

Woodhouse will be back in action on November 25 at The Dome in Doncaster.