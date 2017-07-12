Revealed: the difference between Dominic and his dad, Brendan Ingle.

Kid Galahad has taken time off from preparation for a huge fight in his career to give a rare insight into the styles of Sheffield boxing legend Brendan Ingle and his trainer son Dominic.

Unbeaten Galahad grew up under Brendan’s wing at the Wincobank gym and is now aiming to win the vacant IBF Inter-Continental featherweight title on Saturday, under next-generation Dominic.

The trainer son took Kell Brook to world title glory- and Galahad, real name Abdul Barry Awad, intends to follow the same course.

“Dom has trained me all the way up to this fight and without him I wouldn’t be in this position” said the 27-year-old.

“He learned everything off Brendan. As a trainer Dom is very similar. Maybe he is more ruthless than Brendan was.

“Back in the day, Brendan put up with a lot of blaggers, who only half-trained yet Brendan expected them to change so they could become the real deal.

Dominic Ingle

“Dom is more ruthless there. It doesn’t matter to him how good you are if you are not going to turn up, put the work in and do what he says you should do, then he is not going to help you.

“To him skill and talent are not as important as discipline and determination. Time is more precious than money, and Dom isn’t going to waste time.”

Galahad reflected on how Brendan was a ground-breaking coach 40 years ago, so much so that he was once admonished by the British Boxing Board authorities for encouraging amateurs and professionals to train side by side.

“Now you see Anthony Joshua training alongside kids, amateurs and the GB team at the EIS in Sheffield” said Galahad.

Brendan Ingle

“These days there are so many more distractions for kids than there was all those years ago. And because of that athletes have to be more disciplined.

“Good trainers deal with each individual boxer differently, to suit their style and needs, and Dom is really smart at that.

“Some boxers want to be shouted at, to ‘wake up’ or whatever, if they are low on confidence and need a boost, and others want just to be talked to. Dom knows which way to go. This weekend Dom will be an extra pair of eyes when I am in the ring, it looks differently inside the ropes to what it does outside. He sees things that I should be doing that I wouldn’t see for myself.”

n Galahad (W22 L0) takes on Jose Cayetano (W21 L5) on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr v Arthur Abraham show at Wembley Arena on Saturday, live on ITV box office. Look out for a Star preview on this fight.