Put me in with Puerto Rico’s finest, says Sheffield’s Kell Brook

Defeat in his last two matches, where he was underdog for one of the few times in his career, has not put Kell Brook off future tough fights.

While the Sheffield boxer, 31, is in no immediate rush to get back to full-time training and dieting, he is open to talk about a meeting with Puerto Rico powerhouse Miguel Cotto.

Brook, still recovering from consecutive eye socket fractures, in losses to Gennady Golovkin and then Errol Spence Jr, is currently relaxing in Cyprus with his family.

Cotto, five years older, may be hanging up his gloves at the end of the year, although more pressingly, he competes for the vacant WBO World super welterweight title in August.

“As you’ve seen in my last two fights, I want to fight the best,” Brook told Sky Sports.

“I like the ones where not many people give me a chance, ones that excite and ignite the fans, so of course, Cotto, (Saul) Alvarez and even Golovkin again are all ones I’d like to jump in with. I want to be in a huge fight like the last two. It depends if he fancies the job. We know he’s a warrior but it depends what’s in his sights and how he wants to end his career” said the Yorkshireman, who has hinted at bringing in “big changes” in his career after his holiday.

Kell Brook before his fight with Spence

“Our styles would gel and it would be a fantastic fight for the fans. I am in that elite category. I want to be in a 12-round fight, in a sell-out arena, topping the bill.”

*Nav Mansouri’s return to the ring on Saturday, at Ponds Forge, will be against newcomer Jordan Grannum, a super welterweight from, London with a won two lost four record.