Picture: Sheffield boxer Adam Etches toils in the sun

It's a small world, boxing.

Sheffield Boxing Centre members, from Hillsborough, bumped into another city fighter, Adam Etches, will they were in a training camp 2,500 miles from home in Fuertaventura in the Canary Islands, this week.

Big-hitting Etches, 26, joined in with the hot-weather training regime as he prepares to return to the sport after a loss to John Ryder in February, the pair had been competing for the vacant IBF International super middleweight title.

"It is certainly no holiday camp" said trainer Glyn Rhodes.

"The lads are putting a lot in, and it was great to have Adam involved."

The 'Birley Bomber' is one of the biggest ticket sellers in Sheffield has a Won 20, Lost 2 record.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene

