No shame in defeat for game Razaq Najib

There are times in boxing where a fighter does to not have to triumph in order to win.

Razaq Najib may not be holding the English featherweight title but that is not to say his Saturday night in Doncaster was unprofitable.

Razaq Najib in action against Samir Mouneimne. Picture: Dean Woolley

The Norfolk Park fighter was expected to be thoroughly out-classed by the experienced Samir Mouneimne in their clash for the vacant title at The Dome.

But Najib's excellent efforts ensured the bout was by no means one-sided.

The 22-year-old demonstrated a quite phenomenal engine to maintain a frenetic pace throughout ten enthralling rounds.

His energy unsettled Mouneimne and ensured the outcome of the bout which looked a foregone conclusion before the first bell was not after the last.

Razaq Najib in action against Samir Mouneimne. Picture: Dean Woolley

Mouneimne earned a unanimous decision with scorecards of 97-94, 97-95 and 96-95 and it was foolhardy to argue with the range of scoring.

But in defeat to classy operator, Razaq will have learned plenty and should at least take a tremendous boost to his confidence.

His performance suggested another shot at an English title will come down the line for the Ryan Rhodes-trained fighter.

If anything let him down, it was over-enthusiasm which saw him barrel forward and leave himself open to Mouneimne's undoubted accuracy.

But the approach seemed entirely justified as his constant pressure clearly unsettled the Hull fighter.

Mouneimne was craving room to pick his shots but Najib’s constantly walked him down, his brilliant engine helping him to cause problems throughout.

Hull’s experienced Mouneimne began to get a foothold in the fight and his more accurate work saw him take the rounds he needed to give him the daylight.