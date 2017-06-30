Miguel Cotto v Kell Brook? Better late than never for former Sheffield world champ

The possibility of a future Kell Brook v Miguel Cotto face-off could represent a throw-back in time for seasoned watchers of Sheffield’s former world champion.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has floated the notion of a duel between the two, after Brook recovers from his recent facial surgery.

The prospect triggers memories of nine years ago. Then, having won the British welterweight title in June 2008, Brook was chomping at the bit to get in with big boys like Cotto.

And a big boy Cotto certainly was at that time, he was WBA and WBO world champion heading on a course for future collisions with the Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Brook didn’t get a sniff at Cotto, but ironically another Brit did - Michael Jennings.

In February 2009, the Lancashire fighter, who held a W32 L1 record at the time, went in with the American, but was stopped in five rounds. His defeat signalled a changing of the guard in British boxing.

Jennings fought twice more before Brook TKO’d him, also in round five, in September 2010. His career was over.

Michael Jennings with British welterweight belt back in 2005.

Cotto, who will be 37 in October, may be past his best. He hasn’t boxed since being beaten by Saul Alvarez in 2015. But he challenges for the WBO World super welterweight title on August - and it may be that which has triggered interest from Brook’s promoter.

Hearn told Sky that Brook was recovering from surgery after conceding his IBF belt to Errol Spence Jr in May.

“Brook is very hungry following the Spence loss,” said Hearn. “We will probably see his return in Sheffield in December and then we will target a mega-fight in 2018, whether that is Miguel Cotto or alike.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene