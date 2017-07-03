Lee Appleyard demolishes his way to English title glory

Sometimes the best way to get to where you want to go is to smash your way through.

Lee Appleyard certainly thought so on Saturday night.

Lee Appleyard piles on the pressure against Steve Brogan. Picture: Dean Woolley

And, as he sits cradling the English lightweight title, he can be fully satisfied with his night's work at The Dome in Doncaster.

The Rotherham fighter pummelled the unbeaten Steve Brogan to claim the vacant title with a seventh round stoppage.

Aiming to bounce back after defeat in a shot at the Commonwealth title last time out, Appleyard landed clubbing shots in the first round and one barrage sent Brogan tumbling back through the ropes.

Buoyed by his initial success, Appleyard was one-track minded as he swung heavy blows, against which Brogan struggled to cope.

Lee Appleyard exchanges punches with Steve Brogan. Picture: Dean Woolley

Appleyard was in full control and showed an excellent engine to maintain the pressure and power.

A stoppage seemed inevitable, particularly when Brogan crumbled from a heavy body shot in the sixth.

Appleyard pounced from the bell in the seventh and overwhelmed Brogan, with referee Howard Foster waving the fight off just ten seconds in.