Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr: big undercard will help to fill Bramall Lane seats

Rival promoter Dennis Hobson thinks Kell Brook can fill Bramall Lane stadium- but he’ll need help from a big supporting cast.
Brook’s team hopes to attract around 25,000 fans for the world title defence against Errol Spence Jr on May 27.
“I think if they get a big enough undercard and a good chief support then I think they could do those kind of numbers” said Hobson.
“They’ll need a strong card though.
“Spence is a talent, he’s not a household name and to get the big numbers you need ‘crossover’ fighters.
“Spence hasn’t been tested yet, but he will be against Kell - it’s a defining fight for them both.
“It’ll take some doing to fill 25,000 but Eddie Hearn (promoter) will find a way even if it’s painting a few faces on a backdrop, getting a good artist in!
“They might have to move the ring into the corner of the stadium, but whatever happens I think it’ll be a great atmosphere.”
The undercard will include Manchester’s Jon Kays fighting for the Commonwealth super featherweight title against Barnsley banger Andy Townend.
READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene