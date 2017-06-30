Kell Brook - the Sheffield warrior back in the old routine

He said he was coming back - and he meant it.

It doesn't seem five minutes since IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook lost his much treasured crown to American Errol Spence Jr, at Bramall Lane - breaking his eye socket in the process.

But seconds after that defeat he said he'd be back.

And he reiterated it recently.

Now comes the best possible evidence:

Brook is back at his boxing home - the Ingle gym in Wincobank, and punching the bag.

Brook loves being with his gym pals like Atif Shafiq and Kid Galahad as well as trainer Dominic Ingle.

And today he tweeted that "The journey starts again..." a reference probably to a new campaign at light middleweight.

Brook, 31, will be looking for the 37th win over his brilliant career by the end of the year, Ingle suggesting November or December.

Then he'll be looking to nail Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto, or the like.

That's great news for Sheffield - and even better for British boxing.