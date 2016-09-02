Kell Brook still weighing more than middleweight Gennady Golovkin

Kell Brook hit the scales five pounds heavier than Gennady Golovkin in their final WBC check-weigh ahead of their monster clash for the WBC, IBF and IBO World Middleweight titles at The O2 in London on Saturday September 10.

Brook was weighed at the famous Wincobank Gym in Sheffield by the British Boxing Board of Control and weighed 167.8lbs, while Golovkin tipped the scales at 162.9lb at his Big Bear Training Camp in California.

Brook and Golovkin top a blockbuster night of action in London with two more mouth-watering World title clashes as Lee Haskins defending his IBF World Bantamweight title in a rematch with bitter rival Stuart Hall, who he met for the European strap in July 2012, and Charlie Edwards challenging for a World title in his ninth pro fight against two-weight IBF Flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero.