Kell Brook show at Sheffield United will have stacked undercard

At least four titles - two of them world belts - will be on the line at Kell Brook’s Bramall Lane showdown.

Brook, ofcourse, defends his IBF welterweight strap against American Errol Spence Jr.

But that main event is supported by at least three other scheduled 12-rounders.

Conisbrough’s ‘White Rhino’ Dave Allen will compete for the Commonwealth heavyweight - he fights southpaw Lenroy Thomas, from Jamaica, a 32 year old who has won 20 of 24 fights.

He has KO’d 10 and is based in America.

A confirmed, fascinating contest comes with George Groves v Fedor Chudinov for the WBA World super middleweight title.

Andy Townend and team

Also on the card, we understand, is on Manchester’s Jon Kays v Barnsley super featherweight Andy Towend for the Commonwealth title.

Matchroom says six-time ABA champ Anthony Fowler will also make his professional debut.

