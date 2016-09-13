Kell Brook’s trainer praised for stopping Golovkin fight - despite criticism

Dominic Ingle’s decision to pull Kell Brook out of his fight with Gennady Golovkin after five rounds was a representation of 50 years of his family’s rigid stance on protecting their boxers.

Ingle was booed by some and attracted barbs from within boxing - although criticism has evaporated since it was revealed that the Sheffield fighter had suffered a broken eye socket.

Amer Khan, an amateur trainer who grew up at the Wincobank gym said: “The welfare of boxers has always been paramount.

Fifty years ago Brendan (Ingle) was the first to insist on body-sparring only because he new the dangers of years of blows to the head. Dom had made a primary survey of Kell’s wound after round two and felt an indentation.

“At that stage Kell was holding his own but by round five GGG was chasing him and further damage would have been done.

“It might have looked premature at first, but with 50 years of Ingles looking after their fighters I knew there would have been a good reason for stopping it.”

Amer Khan with Brendan Ingle, pictured at a Christmas event. Picture: Andrew Roe

Khan said it was a boxer’s mentality to “fight to the death” and that trainers had to have the courage to step in, no matter the size of the occasion.

He said Brook’s trainer had proved himself to be in the top tier of the world’s training elite to make the call - and then have skin thick enough to brush off the criticism.

“Paulie Malignaggi (former two-time world champion) told me he had a titanium plate in his skull and wished he’d had trainers brave enough to stand up him.”

Brook, aged 30, has been seen at the Charles Clifford hospital with surgery now being arranged.

It is possible part of his eye socket will have to be wired together to enable full recovery.

British boxing rival Chris Eubank Junior got into hot water this week when he questioned the decision to Brook out of his clash.

Eubank tweeted to GGG: “If you want a fight with a real British middleweight...come get some. My corner don’t own towels.”

The fighter later said he meant no disrespect.

But Khan said: “Personally I think that was disgraceful. Eubank may now get a slap on the wrist by the British Boxing Board of Control.”

Ingle, who screamed himself hoarse at the 02 fight, was back in the gym along with the likes of Kid Galahad, yesterday.

“It is business as usual” said Khan, a retired, undefeated light heavyweight.

