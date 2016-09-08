Kell Brook primed and ready - and not afraid to be scared

Kell Brook admits he will experience some fear when he takes on KO artist Gennady Golovkin at the 02 Arena, London on Saturday.

But he says he will feed off the raw emotion to deliver the performance of his life.

In the final press conference, in the capital, this afternoon, Brook said he was completely prepared for his biggest ever challenge.

"There is some fear but that is going to make me sharp" said Sheffield's welterweight champion ahead of his clash with middleweight king Golovkin.

"Having that fear is healthy. It's good for me to be sharp and switched on throughout the fight.

"Before I have fought 60-70 per cent, this time I will be at 100 per cent.

"This fight was meant to be and this is my time to shock the world, and no better time than against the best fighter in boxing, GGG.

"Boxers give up titles just to avoid fighting GGG so what a result it will be when I beat him.

"I've got the skills. Everyone is saying I'm a small guy but I have never trained the way I have for this fight, the intake of calories and fuel, and I'm coming into this fight in the best shape.

"This is my time and I am going to shock the world. This will be the biggest upset ever and I'm ready to rip those title away from Golovkin. This will be a hard fight but I am mentally ready."

Kazakhstan's Golovkin has never been taken beyond 11 rounds and has stopped 32 of his 35 opponents.

Brook will fight 13lbs above his normal division but remains confident.

Golovkin's trainer, Abel Sanchez, gave a chilling predicition, though.

"About six-and-a-half years ago we took on the task of producing a boxer that is worthy of all this attention and on Satuday night Kell Brook will brutally discover that it take a lot more than a 10-week scientific experiment to beat Gennady Golovkin."

Brook won't be fazed by such a direct attack on his capabilities.

He is ready to turn the boxing world on its head - and become a two-weight world champion.

President of the WBC sanctioning body Jose Sulaiman said: "I am so excited. This is my first time in the UK, the home of boxing. Boxing was born in the UK. I am so proud of Kell Brook and I believe it will be one of the all-time classic fights.

"I'm sure Saturday night will be a memorable one for all of us."