Kell Brook - lots of options now Sheffield’s favourite fighter is on the mend

Kell Brook’s avowed return to boxing later this year - after he’s recovered from a second operation on a fractured eye socket - will excite more talk of a showdown with Amir Khan.

But that’s unlikely this year.

And some pundits feel that the Sheffield man will need a warm-up fight before moving to light middleweight.

“The next fight will probably take place in the 154 pound division against a ‘serviceable’ opponent” suggests boxingnews.com website.

“It wouldn’t be a good idea for Brook to be rushed into a fight with Liam Smith, Liam Williams or the winner of the Miguel Cotto v Yoshihiro Kamegai.

“Brook needs get a confidence booster type of fight under his belt before he faces someone that is going to bring it full bore.

“A healthy Brook would have an excellent chance of beating Smith, Williams, Cotto and Kamegai. But with Brook coming off back to back eye surgeries involving both of his eyes, he doesn’t need to take on too tough of an opponent in his next bout” wrote William Mackay.

“Once Brook has tested his new surgically repaired left eye in battle in a warm-up fight, then it makes sense for him to look for a bigger fight against someone like Cotto, Smith, Williams, Jermell Charlo, Demetrius Andrade, Erislandy Lara or Jarrett Hurd.”

