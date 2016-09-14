Kell Brook: further tests on eye injury today in Sheffield

Kell Brook was due for further tests today after suffering a broken eye socket in Saturday’s fight with Gennady Golovkin.

The Sheffield champ has already been seen once at the Charles Clifford hospital, and could go under the surgeon’s knife ion Sheffield on Friday.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is speculating the welterweight world ruler - who stepped up to 160 pounds to face the Kazakh - will be in line to return to the ring next spring.

Brook is no stranger to injury, although the exact significance of the damage on this occasion is not known.

Hearn says he does not expect the injury to jeopardise Brook’s future plans.

Meanwhile Sheffield welterweight Jayce Dixon will be looking for his third straight win when he competes on a Barnsley Metrodome bill on Friday. He faces Newark’s Fonz Alexander. Barnsley middleweight Ben Davies takes on Lithuanian Deividas Sajauka.

And another local boxer lightweight Jack Churchill fights Russ Midgley from Leeds.

