Kell Brook can start a new boxing dynasty tonight by beating Gennady Golovkin

If Kell Brook beats Gennady Golovkin tonight he will eclipse any single achievement by any Sheffield boxer...including global superstar Naseem Hamed.

Naz fans will point to his flamboyant title haul from 1995-2001. Yes, Hamed and was more exciting than Brook - but did he take on anybody of the equivalent calibre of Golovkin?

Naz, now 42, routinely flattened boxers who’d had enjoyed top-class careers. Yet the likes of Kevin Kelley, Wayne McCullough and Wilfredo Vazquez were all past their prime when they got in with the ring magician. Kelley had lost three out of his previous nine fights and three of his next seven. He was never to sit at the top table again. McCullough and Vazquez had similar slides from grace.

And when the ‘Prince’ did face somebody of undisputed pedigree, Marco Antonio Barrera, he was butchered, lost his unbeaten record and retired 13 months later. Some would argue that Brook, who beat Shawn Porter to capture the welterweight title in 2014, has faced too few top-class opponents. It’s not been for the want of trying as fights against Devon Alexander, Tim Bradley, Danny García and Keith Thurman failed to be made.

In that sense, Kell will tonight be facing his own version of Barrera, at London’s 02 Arena.

And if he wins, for my money, that will make his achievement better than any one of the 36 individual wins that Hamed enjoyed. While Sheffield will always have a soft spot for world champions like Clinton Woods - who fought pound for pound best fighter on the planet Roy Jones Jr - Junior Witter and Johnny Nelson, tonight could see a changing of the guard.

The night when Naz’s unofficial ‘crown’ as Sheffield boxing’s highest ever achiever will be moved to a new head.