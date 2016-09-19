Kell Brook and Hallam University: the truth

Even in the cold-blooded world of boxing, there was a chillingly insulting edge to the remark.

A few hours before Kell Brook traded leather with Gennady Golvkin, the Kazakh’s trainer sent out a darkly calculated message to the Sheffield camp.

“Brook will brutally discover that it takes more than a 10-week scientific experiment to topple Golovkin” said Abel Sanchez.

The coach was targeting the fighter’s entourage, which included sport science boffins at Hallam University who had been working alongside Brook’s regular training camp.

Brook had become a laboratory specimen, created over a few weeks, Sanchez implied.

The history books show that GGG did indeed win the fight, thanks to inflicting a second round eye injury. But Hallam’s experts challenge the impression given by Sanchez, who trains GGG 7,000 feet up a Californian mountain.

Kell Brook (r) with his dad Terry (c) and Dominic Ingle (l) at Bramall Lane. Picture date: September 17th, 2016. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The truth is that Brook has been a long-term project for Hallam’s Alan Ruddock and Danny Wilson.

Ruddock said: “Golovkin’s trainer was misinformed, we have been working with Kell since 2012, so four years have gone into this..not just a 10-week programme.”

For the first time, details of Hallam’s contribution can be revealed as they transformed a welterweight (147lbs) into a middleweight (160lbs.)

On top of normal training, Brook toiled away at Hallam four times a week - at times training too hard.

Alan Ruddock and Barry Awad

Brook walks around at above 160 and has to boil down normally to welterweight. For this fight, the Hallam team felt they had to alter Brook’s core physical dimensions to give him a better shot against a seasoned middleweight.

Ruddock said: “We did not want to make him top heavy with too many upper body muscles.

“We wanted to increase muscles in his stomach and lower body. That would be the weak part in the transfer from foot to fist. Kell has never had a weak core but if you look at him as a welterweight he has a small waist.

“So that was an area we wanted to build up muscles while keeping him strong fast and with the energy to make those muscles work.”

Asked if the Hallam team would have done anything different, Ruddock replied: “The only thing - and this is being overly critical of ourselves - is that for some of the sessions Kell was training too hard. We are only talking about a few reps (repetitions) out of the hundreds he did. But I remember one repeated sprint session with Barry Awad and they were absolutely hammering it.

“We were telling them: ‘Ease off’ because they were out of the zone and pushing too hard. But in reality there were probably more beneficial effects psychologically than anything physical - they are like wild horses.”

“If you look at Barry, for his weight he shouldn’t be able to do some of the things he does. We are constantly having to change our sessions because both boxers get used to it so quickly.”

Ruddock, who was at the 02 Arena, said: “I didn’t know why Dom (Ingle) had thrown in the towel and I was surprised but I have a lot of respect for him and I knew there would have been a good reason.”

Brook undergoes an op on his eye socket wound on Friday.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sports News: “I’ve been to see the surgeons and they want to look at every possible method but it seems like I will be having an operation on Friday.

“It’s going to be a good few months before I return. It’s a break so you are looking at six to eight weeks before you start sparring again. I’m going to make sure that I listen to them and take things slowly rather than rushing into sparring faster than I should.

“I told (trainer) Dominic Ingle in round two that my eye was broken and that I couldn’t see. He could obviously see me trying to refocus my eye and that’s when he waved it off.

“I did want to continue because I am a fighter but looking back now in the long run, the doctors have said that if I had carried on getting big shots on the eye, I could have gone blind so it was definitely the right decision.”

