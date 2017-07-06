Jamie McDonnell set for Yorkshire return for Liborio Solis rematch

Jamie McDonnell will fight in Yorkshire for the first time in four years when he defends his WBA bantamweight title later this year, the Free Press understands.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed earlier this week he had agreed terms to stage McDonnell’s rematch with Liborio Solis – mandated by the WBA – but said details would be confirmed at a later stage.

It is understood the bout will take place in mid-September and be held in Yorkshire.

The Hatfield fighter has not competed in his home county since beating Julio Ceja to win the IBF bantamweight title in May 2013 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

His clash with Solis will not be held in Doncaster but his supporters should not have far to travel to watch him in action.

It is also understood there is a chance he could fight on the same bill as twin brother Gavin for the first time in his career.

McDonnell will be keen to set the record straight after the perceived controversial decision in his first meeting with Solis in Monte Carlo last November.

Many observers felt Solis had done enough to take the decision in a tight contest but McDonnell was clear on all three scorecards after the final bell.

Solis appealed for a rematch and the WBA agreed but McDonnell’s camp pursued a voluntary defence against former IBF champion Paul Butler.

A step-aside fee was agreed with Venezuelan fighter Solis only for the Butler bout to collapse. And the WBA stepped back in to re-order the rematch.

Neither man has fought since their original meeting in November but McDonnell has been back in training for several weeks in anticipation of a fight.

The WBA ruled a minimum pot of $125,000 (£97,000) should be made for the fight with 75 per cent going to the winner.