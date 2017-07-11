Jamie McDonnell: I’ll set record straight in Solis rematch

Setting the record straight is firmly on the mind of Jamie McDonnell as he prepares for his rematch with Liborio Solis in September.

McDonnell was ordered to defend his WBA bantamweight title against the Venezuelan for the second time with many onlookers scoffing at scorecards in the original meeting which gave the Hatfield fighter a comfortable unanimous verdict.

While remaining convinced he did enough to justify the judges’ favour in Monte Carlo last November, McDonnell is determined to put in an emphatic performance to silence the doubters.

“This has been one that’s really stuck for me because of the amount of criticism and stick I’ve taken for it,” he told The Star.

“People are still going on about it now, that is was a fix and I shouldn’t be world champion.

“I’ve watched it back a few times and I’m sure I did enough to win by three or four rounds. But people are going to have their opinions.

“What I’ve got to do now is set the record straight, put in a dominant performance, get the win and move on. It’s as simple as that.

“When it looked likely that I’d be having the rematch, I watched the first fight back and told Dave [Coldwell, trainer] I’ll smash this kid this time.

“The least I think is that I’m going to box this kid’s head off this time. And if the opportunity comes for a stoppage late on, I’ll take it.

“I’m convinced if I’d have stepped it up last time I could have stopped him. But the motivation wasn’t there and I thought I was comfortable.

“I know I took him lightly that time but I’ll be on it from the start.”

The bout looks set to headline a Matchroom Boxing show at Sheffield Arena in September.