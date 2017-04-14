How Kell Brook knows his fractured eye socket is fully healed ahead of Errol Spence Jr fight

Nobody likes being punched hard in the head. Boxers included.

But world welterweight champion Kell Brook was a happy man after being caught full-on in sparring.

For the blow had landed fair and square on the same eye socket that was smashed by Gennady Golovkin - a nasty wound which required extensive surgery and several weeks of recovery.

Comfortably absorbing the punch, from Sheffield gym-mate Amer Khan at the Ingles’ Wincobank base, confirmed to Brook that he had made a full recovery.

Brook told The Star: “I’d not really thought about it much because I have got great faith in my surgeon Dr Mohammed-Ali. When he told me I am good to go I knew for sure I was.

“Amer ‘Killer’ Khan landed in sparring and after a few shots asked me how I felt and I said: ‘Fine’ it was like I had never been injured.”

Kell Brook is checked on by the medical staff during his WBC, IBF and IBO World Middleweight title bout at The O2 Arena, London.

Some people have psychological concerns after serious injury but Sheffield’s IBF world champion said: “There is nothing I could do about the injury and if I had any future concerns then there would be no point in being in boxing. I don’t worry about it at all. It is stronger than it was before - the doctor is a precision surgeon and I honestly didn’t worry as soon as he gave me the green light. In fact, it was nice to get a hit on it. I was even more certain then that it was strong and I could take blows on it.”

Khan, a former Central Area light heavyweight champion, said he’d been happy to confirm the injury was completely healed.

“We initially started body-sparring and then it developed into full on head sparring! “I think my weight advantage got me through the spar. If Kell can take a punch from a 15 stone tall, strong, very handsome, southpaw he’s got no problems with a loudmouth, wannabe American!”

Meanwhile, Brook continues in his preparation for his welterweight defence against American Errol Spence Jr, at Bramall Lane on May 27.

