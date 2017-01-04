Home venue can help Doncaster world title hunter Gavin McDonnell

Dave Coldwell is under no illusion over the task awaiting Doncaster fighter Gavin McDonnell.

The super bantamweight, 30, squares off against Mexican Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC title on February 25 in Hull. McDonnell will enter the ring an underdog against one of boxing’s rising talents.

But Rotherham-based Coldwell said: “Gavin has been improving at a frantic rate since joining me and this is the ultimate test for him - one where he can’t cut any corners. He’s gone down quite a traditional route towards this title and there’s no doubt it’s his hardest fight to date but it’s a fight he can win and to do that he’s going to have to be switched on from the start and really make it uncomfortable for Vargas.

“Matchroom (promoters) have done everything to get this fight over here and little things like that can make the difference.”

On 26-year-old Vargas, Coldwell added, “He’s a class act and someone who definitely has a bright future but he’s under pressure too and he’s got a lot to contend with fighting a young hungry fighter who’ll have the crowd on his side.

“We’re the underdogs and there’ll be negativity in the build up but I’ve had that when Jamie McDonnell beat Tomoki Kameda and Makabu was supposed to end Tony Bellew early too.

Gavin Mcdonnell bill

“People can write Gavin off but they might be in for a surprise next month.”

