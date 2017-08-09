Hobson’s choice: Sam Sheedy is favourite in Sheffield derby says promoter

Sam Sheedy is favourite to beat Liam Cameron in their derby battle at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge, says promoter Dennis Hobson.

Most boxing enthusiasts think the October 13 battle for Sheedy’s Commonwealth middleweight title is a 50-50 contest.

But Hobson thinks the 29-year-old southpaw (W18 L2) has an edge over Cameron, who is three years his junior (W19 L5.)

“I think Sam’s probably the favourite with him being the champion” he said.

“Liam’s fallen a little short in the past with title fights but he’s learned from those experiences. He’s never been stopped, he’ll be a very big middleweight, and he’s saying this is his last chance.

“He thinks he’s got to beat Sam otherwise there’s nowhere else to go. I don’t quite believe that, but if it spurs him on having that mentality then that’s fine.

“Sam’s a talent that’s been waiting to emerge, and now he has a platform with his Commonwealth title, and it’s all about pushing on, for Sam. He seemed settled when I spoke to him last week, he’s over his injury and ready to go.”

Sheedy won the Commonwealth belt against Abolaji Rasheed in April and Hobson says with the winner of October’s clash will be manouvered on to the world scene.

“The winner will probably defend the title a couple of times while we try to manoeuvre them on to the world scene, which is what I’ve done before with the likes of Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell, Stuart Hall and Martin Ward.

“So, it’s an absolutely terrific contest for Sheffield and there’s a real incentive for whoever comes out on top.”

He added: “It’s a really good fight. Ponds Forge Arena is a great setting and has staged some terrific fights over the years. We’ll have another good card to back it up, but this main fight will be worth the entrance money alone.

“It’s a local derby, evenly matched, and is for a meaningful title so I’m really looking forward to it.

“There seems to be a bit of needle between the pair. Without any hype, though, it’s a good match up anyway.

“We are currently looking to try and get the fight on television; it deserves to be on TV and is a lot better than some of the fights that get dished up.

“I’m working on it, and should hopefully have news, one way or another, in the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Dronfield’s ‘Razor’ Rod Smith (W7 L1) will fight Surrey-born Richard Harrison (W2 L23) at North Notts Community Arena, Worksop, on September 17. Smith hasn’t campaigned since losing to Dom Doran in 2015.

