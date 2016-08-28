‘Happy’ Kell Brook can beat Gennady Golovkin and silence the trolls

Kell Brook’s preparation for the fight of his life is being indirectly aided by the trolls and pessimists who think he will be beaten - and hurt - by Gennady Golovkin.

Sheffield stable-mate Barry Awad (Kid Galahad) says his pal is revelling in the negative remarks and publicity which has seen him dubbed him as the welterweight underdog up against the middleweight KO.

Awad, who will fight an Italian on an eight-rounder on Brook’s 02 undercard, said: “Kell needed a challenge like this to get the best out of him and the more people who think he is going to get beaten the more you will see the best out of him.

“He has boxed opponents at a higher level than Golovkin and is more rounded in every way than he is. I honestly think he will give Golovkin a boxing lesson and beat him in style.”

Adbul said that boxing experts who were concerned that Brook would not just be beaten, but hurt by the Kazakh pound-for-pound star were well wide of the mark. “People who say that don’t know Kell like we do, they don’t realise the size of him, he’s not your normal welterweight. There are plenty of people who have moved up, look at Manny Pacquiao (eight-division world champion.)”

Abdul says the Brook training camp has been improved by the fact the main man is not having to boil down to welter.

“We are doing big numbers - Kell is running faster than he did at 147 pounds” he said. “He’s not cutting down on food as much as usual so he’s able to re-fuel. He has not caught me on our long runs, but he is a big lad - only I can beat him, nobody else can from our gym.

“He is training as hard as he always does, but he is fresher, sharper and stronger - he looks really solid...and happier. Cutting down on food affects you - you get grumpy and are always hungry. But now he’s getting along nicely.

“Kell is looking good in every department, punching harder, working faster and his boxing ability is better. He’s in fantastic shape - go and put money on him winning this fight.”

Awad said his own opponent was “not the best..but there wasn’t the budget to bring in a bigger name.

He wants to fight the likes of Scott Quigg or anyone in the top 10 of super bantamweights in the next year or so.

“I want to put on a good performance and do a number on this guy.”