Gold! Sheffield waiter serves up a boxing treat

Will Simpson, 25, struck gold in the prestigious Haringey Box Cup event at London’s Alexandra Palace.

In the biggest boxing event in Europe with 500 boxers competing, the fighter reigned supreme. Will won the light heavyweight elite gold medal after two unanimous decisions, overcoming Ola Aluasa (Double Jab ABC) in last Saturday’s semi final and Sherrif Mussa (White Hart Lane ABC) in Sunday’s final. Will joined Sheffield City ABC, two years ago and lives in Wisewood. He is a waiter at the city’s Botanist restaurant.

Trainer Brendan Warburton said: “He came to me from Harrogate ABC, a coach he knows recommended us as he wanted to move on with his amateur career.

“One more season then he wants to turn pro, he’s a great kid a certainly a tough one...he must be a nightmare to box.”

This season Will has won and defended the Yorkshire elite belt, the Northern area belt and a Yorkshire elite title at light heavyweight.

